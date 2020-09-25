Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.13 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and $3.12 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.02 or 0.03242520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,627,794 coins and its circulating supply is 291,844,488 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

