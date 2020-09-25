Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.21. Surge Energy shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 225,022 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGY. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.

The stock has a market cap of $68.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc will post -7.4400004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

