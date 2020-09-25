sUSD (SUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.67 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $22.83 million and $1.67 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00009531 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00228321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00092206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.01459471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00198766 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

