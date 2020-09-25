Sushi Market Cap Reaches $280.53 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sushi token can currently be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00228321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00092206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.01459471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00198766 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

