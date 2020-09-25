Swarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, Swarm has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $4,219.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00100838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00230029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.01452822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00200695 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

