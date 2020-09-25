Swing Market Cap Hits $311,202.01 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Swing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Swing has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $311,202.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001972 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,823,734 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

