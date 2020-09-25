Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Symphony International Holdings Ltd (LON:SIHL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.77. Symphony International shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Symphony International (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

