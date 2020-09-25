Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $21.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,298. The stock has a market cap of $527.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

