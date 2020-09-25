SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYY. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SYSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Edward Jones upgraded SYSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE:SYY opened at $61.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SYSCO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

