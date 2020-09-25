TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €24.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEG. Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.45 ($28.76).

Shares of TEG opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.00 and a 200 day moving average of €21.58. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €26.28 ($30.92).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

