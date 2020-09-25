TajCoin Price Up 47.6% This Week (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. TajCoin has a total market cap of $17,795.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,759.23 or 1.00153537 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00641802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.01315301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005396 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00110134 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,409,493 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

