Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.71

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.71 and traded as low as $105.00. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 752,499 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.57. The firm has a market cap of $490.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 89.74%.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

