TD Securities Boosts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $5.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. 409,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.53. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,757 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,004.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,960 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 881,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 713,020 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after buying an additional 427,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 412,623 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.