TD Securities Boosts Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Price Target to $7.00

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $4.75 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from $3.80 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from $3.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of ORRLF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 89,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,335. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56.

