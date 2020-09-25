TD Securities Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $46.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. 69,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,543. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Partners Value Investments LP increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after buying an additional 42,919,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after buying an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after buying an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after buying an additional 11,753,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,332,000 after buying an additional 9,052,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

