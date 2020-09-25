TD Securities Raises Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OLA traded up C$1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director George Vincent Albino sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$1,014,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,124,038.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

