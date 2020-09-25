TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

TDb Split Corp (TSE:XTD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.02. TDb Split shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48.

About TDb Split (TSE:XTD)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.