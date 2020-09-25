TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of TearLab Corp (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. TearLab shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 20,200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $730,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Get TearLab alerts:

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TearLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TearLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.