Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.70

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and traded as high as $15.79. Teijin Adr Rep shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 183 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Get Teijin Adr Rep alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Adr Rep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin Adr Rep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.