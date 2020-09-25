Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERIC. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

