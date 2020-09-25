Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Charter Equity

Charter Equity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

