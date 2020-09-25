Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Down 23.2%

Shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) dropped 23.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 835,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 148,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

TLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 682.10% and a negative net margin of 96.60%.

In related news, Director Sciences Opportunities Fu Life sold 100,000 shares of Teligent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 308,665 shares of company stock worth $510,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

