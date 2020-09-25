Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.84

Shares of Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and traded as low as $10.03. Telstra shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 66,658 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLSYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telstra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telstra from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

