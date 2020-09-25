Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.
THC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.
THC opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
