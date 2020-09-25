Tesla (TSLA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

9/23/2020 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $442.00 to $377.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

9/22/2020 – Tesla was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Tesla was given a new $295.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

9/11/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/4/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $290.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Tesla was given a new $295.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/31/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

8/31/2020 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/20/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/18/2020 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/14/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/14/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/13/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

8/12/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/28/2020 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

TSLA traded up $15.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,693,086. The company has a market capitalization of $359.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.16, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,816,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

