Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Purchases C$15,000.00 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,188,208 shares in the company, valued at C$15,712,924.80.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tethys Petroleum alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

On Friday, September 18th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$38,350.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$38,350.00.

On Monday, September 14th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, September 11th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 120,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 39,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$24,691.45.

On Monday, August 31st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,670.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 5,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$3,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.