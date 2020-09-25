The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 651.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 651.88 ($8.52).

SGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Sage Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target (down previously from GBX 555 ($7.25)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 714.40 ($9.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 736.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 671.31. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

