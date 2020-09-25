The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.66 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $29.00 million and $12.66 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004925 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 4,530.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,046,402 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

