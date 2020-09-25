Theta Fuel Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $39.68 million and $9.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006048 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002703 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

