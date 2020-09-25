THETA Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00006174 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Fatbtc, Huobi and DDEX. THETA has a market capitalization of $572.25 million and approximately $99.99 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, DDEX, Upbit, IDEX, Coinbit, Bithumb, Hotbit, WazirX, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

