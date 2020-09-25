THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. THL Credit reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%.

FCRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on THL Credit from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

FCRD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,563. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.81%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

