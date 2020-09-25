THORChain Market Cap Reaches $75.37 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004424 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market cap of $75.37 million and $5.14 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00233056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.01457118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00200087 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

