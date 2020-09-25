ThoreCoin (THR) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $181.44 million and approximately $38,369.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2,093.02 or 0.19472494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00102050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00232140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.01460454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00199328 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

