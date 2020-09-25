Thrive Token (THRT) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $288,424.00 and $14,809.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.71 or 0.04769985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00058771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034248 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

