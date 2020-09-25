Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $152,987.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.04755302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.