TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 3% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One TigerCash token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $295,354.46 and $2.46 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.52 or 0.01224317 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.