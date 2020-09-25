Tilray (TLRY) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tilray to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tilray and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 133 357 403 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $12.91, suggesting a potential upside of 171.20%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 115.43%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s competitors have a beta of 2.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.82 Tilray Competitors $219.52 million -$13.00 million 2.48

Tilray’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -1,108.32% -257.93% -48.88%

Summary

Tilray competitors beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

