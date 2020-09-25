Titan Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,590.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $2.25 million and $1,590.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 52.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

