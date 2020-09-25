Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

TLSA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $3.14 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $201.65 million, a PE ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.