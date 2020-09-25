Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.
TLSA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
NASDAQ TLSA opened at $3.14 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $201.65 million, a PE ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 2.23.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.
