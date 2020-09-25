Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CAO Sells $60,212.50 in Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $60,212.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

