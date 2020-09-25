Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $47.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,192. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

