TOP Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $386,567.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One TOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. TOP has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $386,567.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00096630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00228817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.01457579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00201138 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

