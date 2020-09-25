Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $1.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 73.6% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00078813 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001314 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00116120 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000409 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

