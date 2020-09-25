Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.98 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.52. Trackwise Designs has a 12-month low of GBX 58.60 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 178.88 ($2.34). The firm has a market cap of $19.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.33.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trackwise Designs in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

