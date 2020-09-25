Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 73 call options.

Shares of WFH stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000.

