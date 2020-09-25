Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) fell 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.72. 17,365,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 4,919,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRVN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.83.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Trevena Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Trevena by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trevena by 116.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 16.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

