Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.50. Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 21,500 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and a PE ratio of -11.77.

Get Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt alerts:

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.