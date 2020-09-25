Tripio Reaches Market Cap of $2.83 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $248,828.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.85 or 0.04746732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.