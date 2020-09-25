TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $508.05 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Bittrex, Kuna and Zebpay. TrueUSD has a market cap of $508.05 million and $60.93 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00229203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.01465774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00201576 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 506,691,431 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kuna, Cryptopia, IDEX, Zebpay, Koinex, Bitso, HBUS, Binance, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Kyber Network and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

