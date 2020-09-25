TrustVerse Reaches Market Cap of $11.00 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $11.00 million and $139,712.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,150,967 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

